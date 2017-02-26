Remollo for review of Ombuds powers

Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Remollo says the Constitution should be reviewed if there is a move to grant the Ombudsman the power to issue dismissal orders of elected public officials that are immediately executory.

The City Mayor who is a lawyer by profession believes this power is very unfair given that with just one stroke of a pen, any public official can be dismissed and, in the same order, be immediately replaced by the next in rank.

In the case of Governor Roel Degamo, Remollo acknowledges the fact that politically, the other side would want him dismissed through an administrative case. However, due process gives ample protection to the governor and other local officials for them to explain their side. According to Remollo, it will still take a very long legal process before a decision regarding this case can reach some semblance of finality since it can go from the Ombudsman to the Court of Appeals (CA), to the Sandiganbayan, and, finally, the Supreme Court.

Remollo denied accusations that he had a hand in securing the Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) of Governor Degamo which was released on February 13. The mayor said that the CA may have seen the merits of the case and wanted to educate the public on this matter. “It’s a matter of due process,” Remollo said. “You exhaust all remedies up to the last court until it will become final,” he added.

Remollo cited the disqualification case of Senator Grace Poe who secured a TRO from the high court after the Comelec’s en banc decision that she cannot run. In the case of Degamo, the CA reversed the Ombudsman’s dismissal order due to good faith on the part of the governor. It is now up to the complainant if he would raise the case to the Supreme Court, Remollo said.

Only lately, Mayor Bing Leonardia of Bacolod City also got a TRO because according to the Court, the Ombudsman is not the final arbiter. Remollo is hopeful the Supreme Court can clarify the same in the case of Degamo.