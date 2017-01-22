Rep. Sagar opposes death penalty bill

My faith besiege me, says second Dist. Rep. Manuel T. Sagarbarria in reiterating his objection against the reimposition of capital punishment in the country.

Sagarbarria issued the statement as debates continue in the halls of Congress. From the very start, the second district solon said he is against death penalty because the country’s judicial system is not yet perfect and it can never be perfect.

Secondly, Sagarbarria said he cannot in conscience affix his signature in favor of its reimposition while standing on top of the tomb of his parents.

He pointed out that he cannot run counter to his faith as an avowed catholic, no matter how the affirmative side would repackage its presentation in saying only the giver of life who is God can take it back.jg