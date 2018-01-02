Representative Sagarbarria to open 2 satellite offices

NEGROS ORIENTAL – As a follow up to his vow to bring government closer to the people, 2nd District Congressman Manuel Sagarbarria will soon open to satellite offices in Tanjay and Bais cities.

The satellite offices will afford poor and needy constituents to get prompt attention from the solon’s staff for medical assistance, scholarship and livelihood program in a more shortened process while saving transportation costs.

Sangguniang resolutions from the barangays, cities and municipalities requesting for assistance and other projects can also be received and filed before the satellite offices.

The Bais City office is also expected to serve constituents from Mabinay; the Tanjay City Office can serve those from Pamplona and Amlan while the main office in Dumaguete City can continue to cater those from neighboring Sibulan and San Jose.

Sagarbarria said that beginning next year, he is also looking for bigger budgets for social services and infrastructure projects for the district in 2018.

