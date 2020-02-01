Responding to the Needs of the CWD in the Philippines: A Situationer

ZEPHYR

Children with disabilities (CWD) in the Philippines are among the most vulnerable in society. With problems such as hunger, poverty, political instability, and armed conflict among others continuously plaguing the country, the plight of the CWD ranks low among government’s priorities. It comes as no surprise that most of them end up staying at home without access to education and therapy.

An immediate and practical course of action is needed to counter such a grim reality. However, one has to first answer the most basic of questions: How can we make appropriate intervention accessible even to families with limited resources? This is yet another facet of the issue that needs to be addressed. It cannot be denied that disability intervention in the Philippines comes at a steep price which consequently leads to the denial of access to proper diagnosis, therapy, and education to CWD coming from low-income families.

What should be done then? One can look at countries of similar context to the Philippines and see how they effectively addressed CWDrelated concerns despite comparable limitations. Countries like Vietnam, Togo, and India have successful programs in place that cater to children who live with visual and hearing impairment and other physical, cognitive, and behavioral disabilities. The Philippines can definitely gain valuable insights from there common practices. Here are some of those insights that can be readily gleaned.

The first is collaboration. Instead of relegating the plight of CWD to the bottom of the totem pole where priorities are concerned, government can pursue partnerships with non-government organizations that have the capacity to empower stakeholders and make them partners in achieving proper intervention. In Vietnam, for example, the Japan Social Development Fund (JSDF) initiated a program that “provide an integrated effort to teach deaf children sign language at a very young age, helping them to get ready to learn when they enter formal primary school.” JSDF also funded a program on inclusive education for CWD in Malawi which “tests innovative methods to raise enrolment among children with disabilities whore are not in mainstream schools, and also supports the development of an inclusive education policy.” The list of NGOs willing to collaborate to address CWD-related concerns goes on and on. Apart from JSDF, there is the Global Partnership for Education which financed the “building of nearly 1 000 classrooms accessible by children with disabilities.” The UNICEF and LAJ Philippines-LEGO, meanwhile, continues to help fund the creation of National Centers for Children with Disabilities throughout the country, the first being housed in the Philippine General Hospital. Strengthening the Philippines’ collaborative spirit with capable NGOs can truly make a difference.

The second is capacity building. We are not just talking about the teachers but the larger community as well. Parents should have a working understanding of the right way to do therapy or assignments so they can do the same at the comforts of their home. Classmates, friends, and relatives should be reminded that CWD come with rights protected by the law just as they have. A community-based approach where intervention is concerned is both practical and sustainable.

Finally, CWD-related concerns are contextualized so that they can be properly responded to. Intervention takes into consideration factors that affect the CWD be it the nature of their location, monetary capacity, or even culturally-driven stigma when it comes to disabilities. It is a fact that most of the research on CWD intervention have been done in the ideal global north where resources are readily available and systems are already in place to provide maximum support for CWD. Things are not as rosy in the global south where countries cannot devote much time and resources to the CWD sector because of other pressing concerns. This is the very reason why sharing best practices among the so-called global south can go a long way so countries can make the most out of so little.

We can no longer overlook the need to address the plight of CWD in the Philippines. If we continue to allow these to fester, more and more children will be deprived of a shot at a better quality of life. The time to act is now.