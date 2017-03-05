What is a responsible journalist?-GGrande

DUMAGUETE CITY, Feb. 24 – The future generation of journal ists need to be courageous, fair, truthful and accurate and must be equipped with critical thinking and research skills to cope with the challenges facing the profession. This was the message imparted by broadcast journalist and 2016 Marshall McLuhan Fellow Gigi Grande to Mass Communication students during the Marshall McLuhan Forum on Responsible Media held today at the Silliman University (SU) Multi-purpose Hall.

Grande delivered a lecture on the topic, “Journalism in challenging times: Media as guardians of democracy and watchdogs of the society” where she emphasized the said qualities of a responsible journalist that the community needs today.

“The times have really changed and so much will be required to those of you who will become the next generation of reporters because after all, this is the age of social media where fake news, and alternative truth and bad news can spread like wildfire in a matter of hours,” Grande said.

With this, Grande pointed out that reporters should not just accept the information given but double check the facts, know where to look for credible sources, and be brave to ask tough questions in order to provide proper information to the public.

The McLuhan fellow reiterated that the role of journalists is to inform, educate, be watchdogs of the society, raise alarm bells when there is wrong doing, and be catalysts of change.

Grande also told her audience to be not discouraged to pursue a career as a reporter.

The broadcast journalist shared that her job as a reporter has allowed her to travel extensively, meet people with different backgrounds, and provided her an opportunity to make a lasting difference in other people’s lives.

Grande ended her talk by persuading Mass Communication students to be the kind of reporters that the country needs and not use their skills and knowledge to fool other people.