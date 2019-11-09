WISH LIST

When pilgrims climb the steps of “Kamay ni Hesus” Shrine in Tayabas Road, Lucban, Quezon, some four to five hours’ drive from Metro Manila, they go up over 300 steps before they can reach the hill’s summit, where they come face to face with a huge figure of Jesus Christ, our Healing Savior. Father Joey Faller had a dream of The Risen Lord some 20 years ago. He built the shrine from donations of generous people and presently officiates the healing masses at the church, now expanded into a Sky-Dome to accommodate thousands of pilgrims who visit every year. Along the way to the hill are rest stations where pilgrims can rest or walk around, viewing the Stations of the Cross or the life-sized figure of Mother Mary as she appeared in several apparitions to Bernadette Soubirous, a young miller’s daughter, in Lourdes, France from Feb. 11 – July 16, 1858. The rest stops give the pilgrims time to catch their breaths, appreciate the view before they resume their climb to reach the summit.

Some of us go through life full speed ahead, leaping from one goal to the next, trying to go faster, higher, reaching for the stars. However, life doesn’t always go in linear paths. Life is not a marathon race or a competition. We all have unique journeys and there are some rest stops along the way. They’re for reflection, soul-searching, our time in the desert.

Before He started His ministry, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ spent time in the desert – 40 days fasting and praying while being tempted by the devil. At other times, in the midst of His busy schedule, He would withdraw to a secluded place in the mountains to pray and communicate with His Father in heaven. These times of prayer and reflection are needed to re-assess if we’re on the right track; if we’re spending as much time as we can on the things that really matter in life; or if we’re just going around in a flurry of activities, wasting our time, energy, resources on trivial pursuits.

These “rest stops” come in the form of unexpected twists and turns in our life’s story. These may be failure or setbacks in our projects, opposition from others or health issues that may affect us or our family members. Herein lies our need to re-group, improvise on our strategies or decide to extend a helping hand and care for our family members who need us at this time. These rest stops also test our resiliency, patience and priorities in life.

Family, as the basic unit of society, is very important. The family nurtures, guides, teaches and molds us into the persons we become later. Thus, when someone in the family gets sick, we are concerned. We want our loved ones to be cared for and restored back to good health as soon as possible. So, we momentarily leave what we’re doing and attend to our family member who may be seriously ill. Our priorities will also be tested at these times. We must remember that money can always be earned but time does not stop for anyone. The hands of the clock can only move forward and never backward. So, we must choose to spend some time with our family member who needs us at this critical period.

We lift everything up to God, praying that He will heal them of their ailments. From this prayer for healing comes the difficult part – “May it be done according to Your Will.” This is where “letting go” and “letting God” comes in. It may not be easy but the moment we learn to trust God and let go is the moment God is waiting for. We only have a limited vision but God has a vantage point that extends towards eternity that we can never fathom. So we trust Him 100%. After all, He loves us and knows what’s best for us.