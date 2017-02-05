It had been ages since my father and his siblings reunited. With most of them presently at the twilight of their years, it truly was an honor to be able to witness such a singular gathering. Family is family after all.

Immediately, the conversation revolved around grandkids and health issues. Exchanging notes on bodily wear and tear, the tone was both light and reflective. They went full throttle with time — looking back to what had been and looking forward to what will be in a matter of hours. For me, it was an opportunity for enlightenment. As a thirty-something daughter gradually finding her space in the world, it does give me so much perspective being with those who have found theirs and, throughout the years, have flourished in that space. It was a profound thing to experience.

Mid conversation, I found myself in the midst of my own personal ruminations. First, the reunion reinforced the fact that time is a precious gift and that we should never waste it. Every single moment given to us should be time well spent especially with those we love. Second, holding on to grudges is a debilitating force that will keep us back. It will hinder us from experiencing the inexplicable joy of forgiveness and family. Third, it is, indeed, a blessing to have a family to go home to at the end of the day. Here we find our anchor and compass. Here we are grounded and we are inspired to find our purpose.

As we returned to the normalcy of our respective routines, we bear the happiness of the time we spent together though limited it may have been. This gave way to one parting insight, that is, we should never take advantage that we still have our loved ones at an arm’s reach. May we learn to love, thank, and forgive while we still can.

Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw so beautifully put it when he said:

“A happy family is but an earlier heaven.”