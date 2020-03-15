Rice, corn, fish, pork prices frozen by DTI

Following the declaration of a state of public health emergency by President Rodrigo Duterte, the Department of Trade and Industry have order price freeze of basic commodities to include kerosene and LPG.

Covered in the price freeze are: rice, corn; bread; fresh, dried and canned fish and other marine products, fresh pork, beef and poultry meal; fresh eggs; fresh and processed milk; fresh vegetables; root crops; coffee; sugar; cooking oil; salt; laundry soap; detergents; firewood; charcoal; candles; and drugs classified as essential by the Department of Health.

DTI imposed the price freeze for basic commodities pursuant to Republic Act 7581 or the Price Act Providing Protection to Consumers by stabilizing the prices of basic necessities and prime commodities and by prescribing measures against undue increases during emergency situation and like occasions.

Unless sooner lifted by the President, price control of basic necessities shall remain effective for the duration of the condition that brought it about, but not for more than sixty (60) days.

DTI Provincial Director Nimfa Virtucio said that members of the public may lodge a complaint by going personally to the office of DTI located at the 2nd floor of Uymatiao Building or call the hotline 035-422-5509. Consumers with complaints must file them along with the official receipt or proof of purchase.