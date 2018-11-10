Rights of Children marked by City

The four core principles of the Convention on the Rights of the Child include: non-discrimination; devotion to the best interests of the child; the right to life, survival and development; and respect for the views of the child. In photo, local teachers, parents, barangay officials and other rights advocates to promoting the rights and protection of children at all times. National Children’s Month is observed every November by virtue of Republic Act No. 10661.

The theme for this year: Isulong: Tamang Pag-aaruga Para sa Lahat ng mga Bata. Leading the celebration are Mayor Remollo, Kagawad Ramon and Nik Elman, The Holy Mass at the Dumaguete Cathedral was followed by a parade that culminated with a program at the Manuel L. Quezon Park, Monday.