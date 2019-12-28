Rival drug gangs vendetta looms?

The anti drug operatives are suspecting that there seems to be a “drug war” looming (or if not ongoing) between big players in the illegal drug trade in Dumaguete City and Negros Oriental while operating behind the four walls of their cells in Muntinlupa.

PNP provincial commander Police Colonel Julian Entoma said recent arrests and shooting incidents involving drug personalities during the recent weeks may have been linked to each other.

The PNP commander analyzed that there seems to be an apparent series of vendettas apparently among illegal drug gangs who may “ not be on t he same page “ among each other, so to speak, in their operations.

Entoma directed the intelligence operatives to investigate the motive of the shooting to death of Velly Alsado, live in partner of Urson Villegas, who was recently convicted for possession of one kilo of shabu and is now in the national penitentiary at the New Bilibid Prisons in Muntinlupa, Manila, the arrest of two suspected hit men of another drug group last Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Cangmating, Sibulan, the arrest of a suspected bodegero/distributor identified as Norman Castillo in possession of one kilo of shabu hours later in Camanjac, Dumaguete City and the killing of another suspect along the diversion road in Maslog, Sibulan.

Entoma likewise hinted the shooting to death of two drug personalities early dawn today in Tinago has connections with the arrest of Castillo.

Killed today by riding in tandem suspects are Shandy Sanon, 26 years old, single, resident of Tinago and Godwin Harvey Solamillo, single of North Poblacion, Bacong.

Twe two sustained multiple gunshot wounds in different parts of their bodies which resulted to their instantaneous death. Recovered from the pocket of Solamillo are two heat sealed transparent plastic sachets believed to contaon shabu, while Sanon has been in the drug watchlist having been arrested two times and has availed of plea bargaining.

According to an operative who refused to be identified Sanon was “used” by intelligence personnel in gathering information about the drug problem. (jrg)