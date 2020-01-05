Rizal Day ushers New Year goals

Local officials, government employees, prominent and ordinary citizens led by Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo and Governor Roel Degamo paid tribute to the 123rd Anniversary of the martyrdom of our national hero Dr. Jose Rizal in morning rites held at the Manuel L. Quezon Park.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Edgardo Delos Santos, the event’s guest speaker, stressed that “even though one hundred and twenty-three years had already passed since his death, Jose Rizal’s life and works remain relevant and his writing thought-provoking.”

Justice Delos Santos exhorted the Filipinos to “continue to derive the inspiration from Dr. Jose Rizal in our own work. To us here who are public servants, let us derive pleasure in knowing that a public servant’s best reward is a job that was done well in the service of one’s country.”

For “if there is one thing that resonates best in Jose Rizal’s entire life story, it would be his great love for his country.”

Among the officials present were Vice-Mayor Alan Gel Cordova, Councilors Michael Bandal, Edgar Lentorio Jr., Nelson Patrimonio, Joe Kenneth Arbas, Liga ng mga Barangay President Dionie Amores, Provincial Administrator Dr. Henry Sojor and City Legal Officer Manuel Arbon.

The commemoration rites started with raising of the flag and singing of the Philippine National Anthem followed by 3 volleys of fire and taps by the 11th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army.

Mayor Remollo, Justice Delos Santos, Governor Degamo, various People’s Organizations, Non-government Organizations, universities, Department of Education, The Knights of Rizal, among other associations offered wreaths at the foot of Dr. Rizal monument.

The faculty and staff of the Dumaguete City High School staged the re-enactment of Rizal’s martyrdom at Bagumbayan.