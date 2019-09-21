Roads rebuild rebelandia

A brewing P380-Million all-concrete farm to market road stretching 22 kilometers from Guihulngan to Moises Padilla connecting barangays Hilaitan to Trinidad in Guihulngan City broke ground Wedneday.

This road in the heart of “rebelandia” in Guihulngan is govenrment’s gesture of good will which should have been done long ago if not for the insurgency provblems. But why fear if there is nothing to fear? Why feel intimidated? It is the duty of government to push through new frontiers so that the products of the farmers will be sold to the market, thus, economy will improve.

Gov. Roel Degamo led the groundbreaking ceremony with Vice Mayor Ernesto Reyes of Guihulngan, Arevalo, and Negros Oriental Provincial Police Director Police Colonel Rizalito Gapas

The barangay road network has been hampered here because of threats by the rebels to burn construction equipment. But if government is sincere and determined, nothing of this sort of reasons should stop them. They have all the resources to push through with these projects if they have enough political will.

The 22-kilometer FMR or concreting of road will directly benefit at least 12,000 residents of the two barangays.

The road helps transport agricultural products from the hinterland barangays down to the Poblacion markets which is a huge concern of the farmers.

Governor Degamo said the road construction is a big support for the small farmers to bring their harvest down to the market that would greatly help in the pricing of their farm produce.

The road also intends to connect Guihulngan, Negros Oriental to Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental, thus improving the delivery of basic services to remote areas affected by communist terrorists or the New People’s Army, said Brig. Gen. Benedict Arevalo, commander of the 303IB.

Many barangay roads in Guihulngan are in bad condition or not accessible, with the result that agricultural produce are often rejected in the markets especially perishable commodities, even as there is a continued demand for more and better access roads or FMR.

With this, the city government of Guihulngan has put more efforts in setting aside millions of funds for the road concreting and construction of multi-purpose buildings in the initial 10 barangays Mayor Guido Reyes said.

However, Guihulngan City Mayor Carlo Jorge Joan “Guido” Reyes lamented that some of the lot owners traversed by the new road , refuse to sign a deed of donation as a requisite for the road construction.

There’s a possibility that anti government forces probably don’t want the roads to be concreted because it will be easy for the police and the Army to access their area, and that is the reason why there was a delay in concreting the roads in the barangays,” said Guido.

The mayor recounted how a contractor from Bacolod City for a road construction reported that their heavy equipment was set on fire.

“That is why we are having a hard time implementing our projects here,” he lamented.

With the creation of the Negros Oriental Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NOT-ELCAC), government agencies have prioritized and harmonized the delivery of basic services in conflict-ridden areas to improve the quality of life in conflict areas with communist rebels.

(BY JENNY TILOS – PIA)