Role in sustainable fisheries

Negros Oriental convened sectors in workshops to provide strategies to fisheries sectors and agree on measures for resilient and sustainable fisheries in the province.

As the dwindling of fish stocks in some parts of Negros Island have been noted, Dr. Hilconida Calumpong, Fish Right program coordinator from Silliman University, said the partnership laboratory is needed to legitimize the measures and ensure fish supplies are sustained and improved. “This can be done with the present scientific data, case studies, and experiences from our fisherfolks, local government units, national government agencies and the civil society organizations in Southern Negros,” said Calumpong. (By Jennifer C. Tilos)

NO COVID19 case here

By Roi Lomotan

An official of the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) denies reports circulating on social media that there is already a confirmed case of the 2019 -Novel Corona Virus (2019-nCov) in the city.

“I just want to tell everybody that the news that there are five positive PUIs in the province in Negros Oriental is fake,” said Provincial Assistant Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion in a press briefing held at IPHO. Provincial Public Information Officer Bimbo Miraflor warned that spreading fake information on social media and misinforming others could be sued as ordered by Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo.

P250M for agri-fishery

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Agriculture Secretary William Dar of the De-partment of Agriculture (DA) pledged P250M worth of various agricultural and fishery projects to Negros Oriental during a Farmers’ Forum in Dumaguete City recently.

Of the total funds allocated for the province, Dar awarded P74.176M worth of farm inputs as additional assistance and intervention amounting to P65M under the Rice Competitive Enhancement Fund (RCEF). The windfall for Negros Oriental also includes the P11.22M under the Expanded Survival and Recovery Assistance for rice farmer (SURE Aid), P30M for fisheries, P10M for the Negros Oriental State University (NORSU), and P50M for the construction of a Solar Power Irrigation System (SPIS) here.

NORECO-I to hold district polls

By Roi Lomotan

The Negros Oriental Electric Cooperative (NORECO) I is set to conduct district elections for new members of its Board of Directors (BOD) in eight cities and municipalities under their coverage area starting February until March 2020.

NORECO-I district elections will start on Feb. 1 in Canlaon City to be followed on Feb. 8 in Tayasan town, Feb. 15 in Manjuyod, Feb. 22 in Mabinay, Feb. 29 in Ayungon, March 7 in Jimalalud, March 14 in Guihulngan City, and March 21 in Bindoy. Those who will be voted shall be representatives of the said districts in the cooperative’s BOD.