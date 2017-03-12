RRD leads DA prog

President Rodrigo Duterte on March 7, graced several events of the Department of Agricul ture (DA) in Malacañang.

The President witnessed the signing of the Philippine Cacao and Coffee Industry Roadmaps, which will serve as guides for all industry stakeholders towards optimal realization of the targets set for 2017 to 2022. The roadmaps are vital instruments to provide direction to the concerned stakeholders towards sustainable and globally competitive Philippine cacao and coffee industries, which are seen to contribute in achieving food security and poverty alleviation.)The President also witnessed the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Philippine Rubber Farmers Association (PRFA), Phoenix Petroleum, and DA-Philippine Rubber Research Institute (DA-PRRI) on Cooperation Toward Putting Up Investment for Pilipinas Agila Tyre Factory.)