ALL safe after floods, rains continues….

Thank God, there was zero casualty in the few days of heaving floodings along the rivers of Dumaguete and Negros Oriental. The rescue team of the city did well, and there were now houses swept away because the squatters have either taken precaution or simply have moved out from river banks.

Despite incidents when flood waters breached the banks of Banica River and inundated homes due to continuous heavy downpour last week, no casualties were reported based on the report of the City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office

Quick response teams evacuated dozens of residents and continuously monitored the flood prone barangays on direct orders by Mayor Felipe Antonio B. Remollo, who also led clearing operations of the spillways that were clogged by trash and fallen trees causing a surge of flood waters inundating several residences and mass housing project sites.

DRRMO Head Jose Chiu did not recommend to Mayor Remollo, any suspension of work or classes considering that while the situation was alarming there was no basis for the city government to suspend work especially that no storm signals were raised by PAG-ASA.

Remollo also defended his decision not to suspend work for more than 1, 500 employees of the city hall. He cited three main reasons: the need for personnel to manage and perform search, rescue and relief of those who will affected; the need for availability of all personnel and vehicles to assist the 5-day medical, dental and surgical mission by more than 156 doctors and nurses belonging to the Philippine Medical Society of Northern California, which the city is hosting with the provincial government and office of the 2nd congressional district and the need to safely transport the 450-man Sandurot crew, that won top honors in this year’s Sinulog Festival, back to their homes from Cebu City.

“Precisely because of the inclement weather and floods, that should be a more compelling reason for all employees to be on their work stations to perform their respective tasks and promptly answer requests for assistance of the constituents,” Remollo stressed.

Nevertheless, if an emergency arises in the household of certain employees, they were permitted to leave and attend to their families after due notice and permission of their superiors.

Mayor Remollo, who closely monitored the city’s situation and the response of the concerned agencies, particularly the DRRMO, City Health Office, City Social Welfare Office, City Engineer’s Office and other agencies, turned his office into a de facto command center for the rapid deployment of resources and supplies to where they are most needed.

While expressing relief that no casualties were reported, Mayor Remollo calls on lot owners to donate portions of their properties for the construction of boulder dikes to contain floodwaters, as he is seeking more funds from the national government for the construction of sturdy dikes in flood prone areas.

The city DRRMO identified the mass housing sites of Mother Rita, Habitat for Humanity in Barangays Candau-ay, Balugo, Cadawinonan, Scandinavian Village also in Candau-ay including Barangays Batinguel, Bagacay, Bantayan, Looc, Poblacion 8, Junob, Bajumpandan and Banilad as flood prone areas where Banica River traverses.