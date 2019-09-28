“Safeguarding your eyes from bluelight”

VISION MATTERS

For the third year in a row, Filipinos spend the greatest amount of time on social media, with the average user in the country spending almost 4 hours on social every day based on a survey of internet users aged 16-64. (Global webindex, Q2 & Q3 2017). Our eyes are exposed and harmed from visible (particularly blue light) and invisible (ultraviolet) light rays each day. There is numerous evidence that shows that blue light exposure can cause permanent and irreversible eye damage.

A Harvard medical study states that “High Energy Visible (HEV) blue light has been identified for years as the most dangerous light for the retina. After chronic exposure, one can expect to see long-range growth in the number of macular degenerations, glaucomas, and retinal degenerative diseases”. Prolonged exposure can also cause cataract, pinguecula, pterygium, and photokeratitis. Studies show that smartphones, tablets and personal computer use before bedtime can delay sleep onset, degrade sleep quality and impair alertness the following day. Extended use of these devices has also been shown to cause symptoms of dry eyes, blurred vision, and headaches.

How do we safeguard our eyes from these harmful lights? After completing a comprehensive eye examination (CEE), your Optometrist will recommend a suitable lens for your visual need. We must remember that by having 20/20 vision reveals nothing about the way you use your eyes while watching a screen. Custom eyeglasses, with or without eye grade, can alleviate or prevent short-term symptoms and may protect against long-term eye damage. (To be continued)