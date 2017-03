Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Focusing on safety for all travelers, Port Manager Atty. Sarah Mijares leads the launching of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) of its “Wow ang Byahi” project. The project centers on safety tips particularly when travelling by sea. This is deemed timely with the expected influx of tourists during peak season. (Photo By Choy Gallarde)

