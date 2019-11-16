Sagar heads panel on West Philippine Sea

Negros Oriental 2nd District Representative Manuel Sagarbarria, Chairman of the Committee on West Philippine Sea, has scheduled an executive meeting with his members along with concerned officials from the national agencies.

Being an executive meeting, it will be closed to the media and others who are not part of the committee.

According to the House of Representatives’ website, the Committee on West Philippine Sea has jurisdiction over “all matters directly and principally relating to West Philippine Sea issues, including territorial and boundary disputes, national and regional peace and security issues, joint cooperation arrangements and maritime and environmental concerns.”

Sagarbarria, who is also Vice-Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, invited 1st District Rep. Josy Limkaichong to join the meeting slated early this December.

Among the members of the Committee on West Philippine Sea are representatives from Palawan, which is near the disputed territory.

The West Philippine Sea is claimed in whole or in part principally by China, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei, however, the Philippine government has asserted the country’s historical and legal claim to this major maritime territory.

Despite China’s boycott, the United National Convention of the Law of the Sea ruled in favor Philippines’ claim to the West Philippine Sea being part of its exclusive economic zone.

The tribunal, based in The Hague, rejected China’s 9-dash line claim over the area and acknowledged the traditional fishing rights of the Filipinos in the Scarborough Shoal.

However, the current administration of President Rodrigo Duterte is inclined to explore the rich maritime seas jointly with China to foster peace, stability and shared economic benefits.