Sagar, Josy explain death penalty votes

Two lawmakers from Negros Oriental issued official statements explaining the rationale behind the vote they cast re-imposing the penalty of death for drug-related cases.

The official statements of First District Cong. Josy Limkaichong and 2nd District Cong. Manuel Sagarbarria are hereby published for the information of the public they serve.

Cong. Manuel Sagarbarria:

While the passage of the Death Penalty Bill was a foregone conclusion because the super majority in the House of Representatives backed its approval, it is a sort of victory to those who oppose death penalty because the final version of the subject bill is far different from the original version.

The original version covers 21 crimes punishable by death, whereas the final version covers only one crime: drug related offenses, except possession, which is only punishable by reclusion perpetua or life imprisonment.

“I was completely and absolutely against the death penalty because it was all about retribution, and against the Book of God, specifically the fifth commandment — Thou shall Not Kill,” Sagarbarria said.

“The original bill, covers 21 crimes, then we brought it down to five crimes. Eventually, after long hours of debate and discussion, we all agreed that the Death Penalty Bill should only be imposed on drug-related offenses, such as selling, pushing, maintaining a drug den, manufacture, and distribution of prohibited drugs — except mere possession,” he said.

Another victory, Congressman Sagarbarria emphasized, is that the House Bill does not impose a mandatory death penalty. “The maximum penalty is Reclusion Perpetua to Death. It is the judiciary that will decide what penalty to impose. In other words, the imposition of death penalty is not automatic,” he said.

The death penalty will not apply to other crimes but only to drug cases because this is precisely the reason for the President’s request in restoring the death penalty.

Cong. Jocelyn Limkaichong:

The death penalty was never a proven deterrent to heinous crimes. Many studies have been conducted that have proven this theory. Also, the Philippines is a signatory to the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights which commits its members to abolish death penalty within its jurisdiction. The re-imposition would be a violation of the said agreement.

I always believed in the saying never fight fire with fire but with water. And for this, no matter how evil that person is perceived to be, somewhere deep inside some good exists. We have to understand not everyone was given the opportunity to be brought up in a home filled with love, inculcating the proper values and life lessons. Some are forced to fend for themselves in an antagonistic environment even before they reach their teen years. It is therefore our job to make sure the justice system has the proper correctional institutions in place to give proper reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of the accused to society.

My vote of NO came from the heart and was reaffirmed when I consulted many of my constituents in the 1st District. I know my vote will have repercussions but I am more than willing to take the risk for the sanctity of life itself.

