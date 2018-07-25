Sagarbarria voted for GMA ; Limkaihcong abstained; Teves voted

DUMAGUETE CITY – Second district representative Congressman Manuel Chiquiting Sagarbarria confirmed that he was among the 184 congressmen who voted for Representative Gloria Arroyo to the speakership.

First district Solon Josy Limkaichong abstained from voting for or against Gloria Arroyo according to Deputy Speaker Romero Quimbo.

Congressman Arnie Teves has yet to officially confirm how he voted last Monday.

It as an unprecedented power grab w hich everybody believed was with the full knowledge of Preesidetn Duterte. It was thru the efforts of presidenteial daughter City Davao Mayor Sarah Duterte that the speakership coup materialized.

Sagarbarria in an interview said that he voted along party lines of the NPC which I headed by Dading Cojunangco . sagar did not state his personal preference but simply voted along his party mates.

There were 184 congressmen who voted for Arroyo while 12 abstained. The rest were considered staunh loyaliests of deposed speaker Pantaleon Alvalrez.

No official reason was given for the replalccment of Alvare although the replacement speaker Arroyo is also a pro-duterte supporter.

But reports sasy that Alvareaz go the ire of presidential daughter sarah duterte in davao when alvarez allegedly chose his party mates to head his pdp political party, instead of choosing mayors and the ogvenror following the tradition.

Earlier in the day of Monday Cebu’s Gwen, Garcia adjourned the session to avert the Arroyo camp’s attempt to declare the position of Alvarez vacant. In an official votation after the SONA, THE LOWER house voted 184 to seal arroyo’s assumpiion as against 12abstentinons.

Deputy Speaker Romero Quimbo, in a Twitter post, said that besides him, the following representatives abstained from the leadership vote: Representatives Jorge Banal, Francis Gerald Abaya, Jose Christopher Belmonte, Teddy Baguilat Jr., Arlene Bag-ao, Jocelyn Limkaichong, Gary Alejano, Vicente Alcala, Josephine Ramirez-Sato and Christopher de Venecia.

