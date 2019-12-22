Salary loans now online with SSS

The Social Security System (SSS) on Friday reminded its members who wish to avail of their salary loan privilege that they may register and apply through the pension fund’s online facility My.SSS.

At present, the salary loan proceeds will be released to the member thru check but as soon as the new system of the pension fund is in place by mid-December anytime now , the loan proceeds will be credited to their UMID-ATM with EMV capability or to their nominated savings account.

In SSS Circular 2019-014 SSS members need not visit the physical branch just to file their loan application. All they have to do is register on the My.SSS facility if they are not registered yet and select the salary loan application.

For self-employed, voluntary and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), the processing of the loan starts right after the submission of the application. For employed members, their employer must certify the loan application through My.SSS facility for the loan to be processed.”

Once the loan application is approved, the member will immediately receive a confirmation text and email from SSS notifying him of the status of his application.

“The salary loan is one of our most popular programs in SSS that is why we have decided to enhance its features, allowing our members to maximize their time doing other things while waiting for their loan approval without the hassle of queuing in SSS branches,” Ignacio said.

“They also need not worry about the inconvenience of encashing their checks once their loan is approved. All they have to do is to withdraw their loan proceeds at any automated teller machine f at their convenience,” she added.

Based on available reports, more than 1.46 million members availed of the salary loan from January to September 2019 with P29.98 billion worth of loans released to member-borrowers.

The salary loan is the most availed loan program of the SSS. Under the program, members may borrow up to twice the average of their 12 latest posted monthly salary credits.

It is payable in 24 monthly installments with an interest rate of 10 percent per annum based on its diminishing principal balance.

To qualify for a salary loan, the member must be under 65 years old at the time of application, has not been granted any final benefit such as permanent disability, retirement or death, and has not been disqualified due to fraud committed against the SSS. In addition, the employer of an employed member- borrower must be updated in the payment of contribution and loan remittances. ###