Sandiganbayan finds ex-governor Fua guilty for obstruction of justice

SIQUIJOR – The Sandiganbayan 7th Division chaired by Justice Zaldy V. Trespeses, former Chief Protocol Officer of Justice Lourdes Sereno, has found former Governor Orlando “Shane” Fua guilty of Obstruction of Justice when the latter witnessed the execution of a search warrant in the residence of former Bgy. Captain James Largo. He has been sentenced to pay a fine of P 6,000.00 and to suffer accessory penalty Disqualification from Office.

The former Governor right away declared that he will appeal the decision to the Supreme Court as a matter of principle, declining the advise of well meaning friends to pay the fine right away and forget all about politics. He said that he acted only out of a sense of Christian duty on the occasion and would not hesitate to offer the same assistance to any man in need. He was faulted by the Sandiganbayan for his reasoning that if he did not act as one of the material witnesses in the search, he would have been ridiculed as a feckless, cowardly leader, friend and neighbor who could not be depended upon by anyone in need.