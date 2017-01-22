Sandurot Sinulog colorful street dancing

Sandurot festival made history in Cebu Sinulog 2017 by winning 3rd prize in the Free Interpretation category and 5th place overall in the street dancing, 5th in musicality and 3rd best in choreography (photo credits to Vincent RG)
Sandurot festival made history in Cebu Sinulog 2017 by winning 3rd prize in the Free Interpretation category and 5th place overall in the street dancing, 5th in musicality and 3rd best in choreography (photo credits to Vincent RG)
Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from The Negros Chronicle.
Don't worry, we hate spam too.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!