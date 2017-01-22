Sandurot to stand-alone in September

Sandurot will stand-alone as a new separate festival this September in Dumaguete

Mayor Felipe Antonio B. Remollo (center) acknowledges the key officials of the Sandurot delegation that won honors in last week’s Sinulog Festival in Cebu City, who presented the trophies won for 3rd Place in Free Interpretation and Choreographer, 5th Place in Street Parade and 5th Place Best in Musicality with combined cash prize of P 720, 000.00. Dumaguete’s Sandurot entry bested other seasoned contingents that included former champions. In photo with Mayor Remollo are: (from left-right) Arnel Bongcasan, Instrumentalist Noel Sison, Choreographer Angelo Sayson, Councilors Michael Bandal, Councilor Manuel Arbon, City Tourism Officer Jacqueline Antonio and Katherine Therese N. Aguilar.