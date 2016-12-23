Sandurot as standout Festival on Nov fiesta

City Mayor Ipe Remollo has plans of detaching the Sandurot festival from the fiesta activities in honor of Santa Catalina de Alexandria in the month of November.

It has to be a stand alone festival rather than part of the entire fiesta activity, according to Mayor Remollo whose first term as mayor in 1999 also sent a contingent to the Sinulog in Cebu.

The stand alone Sandurot festival is to coincide in the celebration of tourism month in September, so that the winner will represent Dumaguete City in the Buglasan festival of Negros Oriental up to the Sinulog festival in Cebu

Dumaguete City has decided to join the Sinulog festival in January next year, following an invitation of the Sinulog organizing committee for the Sandurot festival to join in the freestyle category.

Mayor Felipe Remollo immediately directed the finance committee to Sanlook for funds to augment the P300,000 seed money given by the Sinulog foundation to cover the expenses of the more than 400-strong Sandurot contingent that will include both dancers and the support staff.

The Dumaguete Sandurot festival that won first runner-up in the recent Buglasan festival of festivals will be in Cebu just two days before the competition, in order to minimize on expenses.

Practice is going on every night to give the competitors of the Sinulog festival in Cebu a good fight, says Mayor Remollo.

He stressed the purpose of joining the Sinulog is not only to win but the bigger and most important of all is the promotion it will get out of its participation, especially that the Sinulog festival is covered live while SkyCable Cebu is also beaming it live all over the world through the internet, from sun-up to sun down.