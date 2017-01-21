SANDUROT wins honors in Cebu SINULOG Fest

With the success of the Sandurot Festival during the Sinulog 2017, Dumaguete City is looking forward to more invitations to grace the festivals of neighboring provinces and regions.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo disclosed he received invitations from mayors in Mindanao, Visayas or even Luzon for the Sandurot Festival to perform either as guest in any event to include sporting competitions.

The mayor considers this an invaluable gain for the city in terms of promotion as a result of its participation to the Sinulog this year. With this feat, Dumaguete City maybe sending a goodwill mission to Sandurot dancing.

He stressed no amount of prize money can surpass the promotion and publicity the Sandurot festival was able to achieve, basically placing the city in the tourism map all over the world.

It wanted to tell the world that there is this Sandurot Festival in Dumaguete which will be a stand alone festival starting September this year, to coincide with the celebration of national tourism month.

The winner will automatically qualify to compete in the Buglasan festival of Negros Oriental every October and possible guestings of other festivals in the region.

According to Remollo, the dancers, props men, drum beaters, support staff, make up artists, the technical crew, the medical team, city tourism personnel, even the drivers deserve to be commended for a job well done and for bringing the bacon to the city.

Councilor Michael Bandal, who chairs the committee on tourism, and was the principal chaperon of the delegation along with the City Tourism Officer Jacque Veloso Antonio, has drafted a resolution of commendation for everybody to be approived during the next regular session of the city council.

Antonio particularly thanked the choreographer Angelo Sayson and her staff and other individuals for working very hard to make sure the delegation is very organized and for putting the team together.

She observes that local and national television networks and photographers was feasting on the Sandurot festival while performing on the streets. They become the instant favorite of photographers aside from granting interviews to both local and the national press.

I think we were able to achieve what we purposely desired in participating the Sinulog.

According to Antonio, the win added value to the Sandurot festival itself and so potential corporate sponsors would not be hard to convince on how organized, and how good the children execute their moves.

For those who have not seen the Sandurot festival perform in the Sinulog, it will be up for them to visit the city in September, she quipped.

Budget-wise, Dumaguete spent about P700,000 more or less to include the P300,000 seed money given by the Sinulog Foundation. Even with the meager amount, it made sure the food are prepared well enough to nourish the participants during the duration of the Sinulog.

Antonio said she was told, other contingents spent money in the vicinity of P4 to P5 million.

Officially, Dumaguete got third in the free interpretation category, fifth in the street dancing among 23 contingents, fifth in the musicality and third in choreography with Angelo Sayson.

Remollo would have wanted to witness the awarding on Monday, but a heavy downpour resulted in the overflowing of the Banica River. He personally supervised in the clearing of fallen logs along the river including the rescue mission, while at the same time making sure the Alameda medical mission continue without hitches.jg