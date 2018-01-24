Sanitary Landfill Oppositors say: It‘s flood prone

DUMAGUETE CITY – Oppositors to the sanitary landfill chosen area in Candau-ay say that the site is flood prone, near the Okoy River and residential areas and do not comply with the requirements in accordance with law.

Fr. Simplicio Vincoy, parish priest showed the CHRONICLE a copy of the thousand signatories says that the people in their signed petition are asking answers to the following questions:

Has there been a thorough study conducted subjecting the proposed site to each of the 13 parameters which results state the site has not failed to satisfy or comply the exclusion and conditional criteria? has there been environmental safety studies conducted by the city in coordination with DENR’s EMB and MGB? Has there been a prior approval of the proposed site by the DENR? Has there been stakeholders’ consultations conducted , especially to the affected barangays Candau-ay and Camanjac before deciding to buy the lot for the purpose of establishing a sanitary landfill for Dumaugete city?

The oppositors cited 3 standards out of l3 criterion which have been either “overlooked or directly infringed.”