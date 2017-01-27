‘SAVAGE GIRL’ FALLS : Cebu Daily News Inquirer

Liezyl Margallo, at 23 years old, looks like any normal Filipina you meet in the street.Behind that seemingly innocent look has 16 pending arrest warrants in Cagayan de Oro City for purportedly luring female street children and young scavengers into her fold, forcing them to perform appalling sexual acts, torturing them and even killing one of the kids, while videotaping these children that kept her on the run for nearly two years.

Margallo is an alleged notorious child trafficker who helped run a gruesome international cyberpornograhy trade. She has a live-in partner and alleged cohort, Peter Gerard Scully, an Australian, was arrested by the NBI in Malaybalay, Bukidnon, in February 2015 and now jailed in Cagayan de Oro City.

