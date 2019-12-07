SEA Games feature Dgte, NegOr greats

The 30th SouthEast Asian Games or SEA Games are featuring prominent athletes and officials from Dumaguete City and Negros Oriental in various fields including and notably archery where we are famous for record players; Arnis, Wrestling,and Karate.

Archery National Coach: Purita Joy Mariño (Dumaguete) Archery National Technical Officials: Heracleo Patrimonio (Bacong), Jonathan Tapang (Dumaguete) Arnis Chairman, National Technical Committee: Ike Xavier Villaflores (Dumaguete) Arnis National Technical Officials: Don Jose Campoy (Dumaguete), Kent Nalam (Sta. Catalina) Wrestling National Technical Officials: Aaron Diao and Martin Valde (both from Bayawan City) Karate National Coach: Engene Dagohoy (Zamboanguita)

These are some of our very own Negrense athletes who will be making our country proud as they represent the Philippines to the 2019 SEA Games. Good luck and God bless, guys! If you have other local names playing at the SEA Games, pls feel free to email us at dejarescoely1@gmail.com.