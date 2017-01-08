Seaman jail visitor given shabu inside

Aseaman on vacation in Dumaguete may not be able to get back on board his ship because he will be charged with shabu possession, an item he got from inside the city jail after visiting his cousin now detained thereat.

Now it can be told, shabu is thrown by bundles at night over the fence into the city jail in Bajumpandan and from there, sold out to visitors of detainees. BJMP and PNP anti drug enforcers are now on the look out in the reverse, outgoing visitors from jail could be carriers of drugs coming form the inside , and thrown by bundles over the jail fence.

Are the guards looking in the wrong direction wittigly or unwittingly?

The seaman now a suspect, was caught enflagrante delicto while allegedly in possession of illegal drugs after visiting a friend inside the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Bajumpandan this afternoon.

Admitting upon being frisked and caught, he admitted he is a u ser, and secured shabu from his detasineed cousin, iinsid the jail.

If the detainee acted as a middleman, then the principal is someone inside the jail. Ohterwise, he will be pinpointed as the sellere and charged accordingly for selling shabu inside the jail. What as market place for drugs!

Senior Jail Officer 2 Gerry Pajulas confiscated two heat sealed transparent plastic sachets believed to contain shabu from the possession of Marchito Mirador II, 38 years old, married and resident of Recto Street, Poblacion Bayawan city after visiting his cousin who is also accused of violating provisions of RA 9165 otherwise known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

According to Jail Warden Senior Jail Inspector Rolly Bandeling, all visitors are thoroughly searched before entering the jail premises and when they come out of the jail, a random search is also conducted that led to the discovery of two sachets inside the coin purse of the visitor identified as Marchito Mirador who admitted in an interview that he is a user.

Mirador had earlier claimed, he bought the two sachets from his cousin inside the jail.

His statement confirms the fact that illegal drugs are thrown from outside the jail.

In several instances, barangay residents especially residents of Habitat 4 in Bajumpandan had noticed that individuals riding in tandem on board motorcycles without plate numbers would throw items towards the area where the basketball court is located inside the jail by way of the high fence, and apparently waiting for objects coming from inside the jail.

In two occasions, jail guards were able to apprehend the thrower but could not press charges in the absence of evidence in their possession.

Two days ago, jail guards chased two individuals after throwing objects, believed to be shabu, inside the jail.

In an interview, Mirador felt sad upon knowing that he will be charged with illegal possession of a prohibited drug because he is bound for abroad third week of this month as a seaman. He has five children.

He is from Bayawan but temporarily residing at Lukewright street in Dumaguete City. The inventory was witnessed by Bajumpandan barangay kagawads Dario Inquig and Choy Gallarde.