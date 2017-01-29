Search for cleanest barangays

The search for cleanest and greenest barangays in the city was officially launched on January 20, 2017 at the Dumaguete City Hall.

Environment and Natural Resources Officer Rossel Marie Garcia said the evaluation and assessment shall be conducted on a quarterly basis during the months of March, June, September, and December. The search committee shall be composed of the Environment and Natural Resources Office (ENRO), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), City Planning and Development Office, City Health Office, City Tourism Office, City Budget Office, and President of the Liga ng Mga Barangay. The competition has a total prize of P1.8M in the form of environmental projects. Announcement of winners will be held on December 2017 during the Christmas party of the Liga ng Mga Barangay. (By Leandria Pagunsan)