I am seated in the heavens and My kingdom reigns over all

In Psalm 103:19, King David tells that God has pre pared His throne in heaven and His kingdom reigns over everything in the universe. While this might be something that we all can agree on, do we live each day with the confidence that our God and Father really is the ruler of heaven and earth?

While we know that the Bible says that the devil is called ‘the prince of the power of the air’ (Ephesians 2:2), we also know that Jesus is called the King of Kings and Lord of Lords! While we know that the enemy goes about as a roaring lion seeking those whom he may devour (1 Peter 5:8), we also know that our Savior is called the true Lion of Judah who has triumphed over all things (Revelation 5:5).

In Colossians 3:1-2, Paul the Apostle encourages us to keep our eyes fixed on heaven… 11 If then you were raised together with Christ, seek the things that are above, where Christ is, seated on the right hand of God. 2 Set your mind on the things that are above, not on the things that are on the earth. (WEB) If we focus on all of the darkness that surrounds us in the world we live in, we may get discouraged and lose heart.

I pray that today’s promise will be a reminder to each one of us that our God reigns in heaven and on earth. May we set our hearts and minds on things above, knowing that the earth is the Lord’s and all that is in it!