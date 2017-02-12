Second dismissal: Gov eyes TRO anew

Here we go again. Gov Degamo is hopeful he can secure a TRO from the Court of Appeals for his second dismissal order which is yet to be received by Gov Degamo from the Ombudsman , who earlier has ordered the DILG to have it served. The latest complainant is Board Member Jessica Ikay Villanueva.

The Ombudsman has ordered the removal of Governor Roel Degamo from office for the second time. This stems from the calamity fund case that has long dogged the Governor

throughout his term. The order was issued last February 7, Tuesday.

In a press conference a day before the order was issued, Degamo said he has yet to see the dismissal order. He also wondered why his detractors were so sure of the February 7 issuance of the said order when no word about the case has come out from the Ombudsman’s office. According to him, it was a clear sign that the move to oust him is politically motivated since his opponents were bent on taking over the governorship of the province.

While the Ombudsman’s Office is standing by its decision, the Capitol is gearing up for a

long legal battle as it intends to challenge the dismissal order. Degamo’s camp continues to question the legality of the order since the first decision on the same case filed by June Vincent Gaudan had already been reversed by the Court of Appeals to the governor’s favor.

For now, it remains business as usual in the Capitol. The governor has given express orders for the different departments to continue serving the constituents in spite of the ongoing case against him. He specifically asked Engr. Franco Alpuerto, Head of the Provincial Engineer’s Office, to submit weekly progress reports especially since both the budget of last year and this year are already available for the office’s disposal.