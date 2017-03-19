I see all your hardships and I care about your suffering

The English Standard Version of the Psalm 31:7 says this… I will rejoice and be glad in your steadfast love, because you have seen my affliction; you have known the distress of my soul (ESV) King David, who wrote this psalm, knew a lot about hardship and affliction. He experienced much loss, betrayal, grief and violence in his tumultuous life.

The one thing I have always appreciated about David was his transparency when writing the Psalms. He never tried to cover up his true feelings. He was honest in his communication with God. In today’s Bible verse found in Psalm 31:7, we read how David was keenly aware of the steadfast love that God had for him. He was also aware that God understood his suffering and deeply cared for him in the midst of his distress.

No matter what pain you are going through in your life today, God understands. He knows us more than we know ourselves. When He sees our struggles and our suffering, His heart is filled with compassion for us. As David also wrote in Psalm 103:13-14, God has compassion on us just like a good father has compassion on his children. May you and I be overwhelmed with His steadfast love today in the midst of our suffering.

