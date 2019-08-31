Senate probes Guihulngan

EDITORIAL

MANILA, Philippines – Two senators on Tuesday, August 27, called on the Philippine National Police PNP_ to conduct a “serious investigation” into an alleged vigilante group targeting civilians accused of supporting the communist movement in Negros Oriental.

Senator Ronald dela Rosa, chair of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, supported the call of Senator Risa Hontiveros at the Senate investigtation into the spate of killings in Negros Oriental and even Occidental for that matter attended by Negros Oriental officials, including Gov Degamo police officials region 7 Gen Debold Senas , Col Bonifacio Tecson, Guihulngan chief of police, and other stakeholders in Negros Oriental.

Sen Riza Hontiveros stressed the importance of an investigation after learning that 5 of the 15 people tagged as alleged communist sympathizers in leaflets circulated by Kawsa Guihulnganon Batok Kumunista (Guihulngan Against Communists) or Kagubak had been killed.

Sen. Hontiveros and Bato confirm that the Kagubak hit list is apparently real. Although in reverse psychology, it could yet also be the creation of the other adversary they were trying to project..

So who will investigate the anti com Kagubak when the police is also obviously anti communist? Maybe an impartial body like the Commission on Human Rights but CHR PEOPLE also claim that they are not given the facts of the case, so how can the CHR investigate if they do not have all the facts from the police? They want the church to investigate? Which we are sure it will not.

But the fact remains that based on the supposd hit list, supposedly by the Kagubak they have a bloody track record in Guihulngan,” said Hontiveros who, along with Senator Leila de Lima, filed the resolution seeking a Senate investigation into the Negros killings.

Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, who attended the hearing, said he would do his best to “dismantle” Kagubak. Sen Bato wants to know if the remaining names in the list of Kagubak are still alive.

Guihulngan police chief Lieutenant Colonel Bonifacio Tecson said 4 others on the Kagubak list had been killed. They sought police protection as early as 2018 but Tecson said was reassigned to another unit.

But first before pursuing Kagubak, let it first be ascertained whether or not their victims were really pro and supporting the commies. If they are not sure then it is not also sure whether Kagubak is legitimately anti com.or is just a creation of another agency.

These were the highlights of the senate hearing on the Negros killings in July. (Rappler.com)