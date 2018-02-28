Senior barangay tanods will be retired, replaced: DILG

Article Top:

DUMAGUETE CITY – Local government operations officer Farah Diba Gentuya has rolled out to all the 30 barangays in Dumaguete City a DILG memorandum circular aimed at professionalizing the barangay tanods.

One of the salient features of the DILG memo circular is to retire barangay tanods aging 60 years old and above.

Gentuya advised concerned barangays to find jobs for barangay tanods who still perform well but have reached 60 years old. Their honorarium, however, should not be taken from the budget for the tanods.

Responding to the DILG memo circular, barangay Bajumpandan immediately retired four of its aging barangay tanods effective January this year. Since the concerned tanods were still capable to serve the barangay, a task force on environment was created so they can be accommodated.

The task force on environment was created by Bajumpandan to focus on proper garbage disposal. These former tanods are tasked to prevent throwing of garbage along the creeks and on the road.