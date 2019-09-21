September means Sandurot

The City Tourism Office confirms that there will be fifteen contingents of our city’s schools and barangays, which will compete in the upcoming Pasundayag (Street Dance) and Pasigarbo (Showdown) on September 28, 2019.

Councilor Michael Bandal, Chairman of the Committee on Tourism and City Tourism Officer Jacqueline V. Antonio in a recent press conference, presented the schedule of activities of the 31st Anniversary of our very own Sandurot Festival and invited the members of the public to actively support their respective contingents and friends who will be competing in several contests.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo and the City Council presided by Vice-Mayor Alan Gel Cordova provided all the necessary support to Sandurot Festival, as way of promoting our rich heritage and paying tribute to the people and institutions who made Dumaguete one of the best places to live in the country today.

Antonio explains that the “creative weaving into the local fabric of colorful threads of different ways, beliefs and lifestyles is a concept we call SANDUROT (to come together).

The week-long festivity slated to end next Sunday, has human industry and creativity at its heart. It features Street Dancing, Original Dumaguete Music, Local Films, A Capella Competition, a Farmer’s Market, Budbud Gabi Cooking Contest, Local Food, Terracotta Sculptures, Traditional Children’s Games, Public Lecture-Dance Concerts and Photography Contest, among others.

Yesterday afternoon, a large crowd watched the presentation of Paghimamat (Get Together) at the Rizal Boulevard.

Paghimamat is a one hour program, which tells a story of Dumaguete through dance, music and theater.