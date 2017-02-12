Shabu deals continue here

The sale and distribution of shabu in the city and suburbs continue unabated although it has in some ways been minimized by the government’s relentless drive against the illegal drug trade.

Recent patters show that BJMP jails like the one in the city continues to be a recipient of “bultos” packed like aircargo bags and just thrown by motorcycle riding tandem runners

over the fence of the jail with ready inmates to intercept the “cargo.”

This time, with sides of the building covered by nets, the target is now the open basketball

court where hundreds of inmates mill around during the day or early evening.

Mayor Felipe REmollo was witness to one mis-delivery of 100 grams of shabu which was thrown into the basketball court but landed on the rooftop.

Jail guards immediately intercepted the hot stuff. The guards headed by warden Rolly

Bandeling reported the incident to the city mayor, even it was just a few days after their

meeting to find ways to fortify the prevention of the entry of illegal drugs into the jail.

Bandeling strongly suspects that repacking is done inside the jail during “lights off time” at night, with 530 inmates packed like sardines in what is supposed to house only 85 inmates. He is contemplating of installing flood lights inside the jail dorms with more CCTVs and surprise lightings at random at night.

OUTNUMBERED

The city jail warden said that with them outnumbered much by the inmates , the guards can hardly monitor what is going on inside the heart of the jailhouse dorms, whether there is repacking of shabu going on, and resold outside the jail to users.

MAYOR SUGGESTS

But Mayor Remollo suggested the following measures in a determined move to upset

the shabu trade here:

Install check points in the jail road’s entry and exit 24/7 so that every passer is monitoried; Boost security on checkpoints; install flood lights around the jail perimeter outside; Cover the entire jail compound with strong fish nets so that toss up deliveries can be prevented; Install cellphone jammers so that the jail guards will be connected by radio vhf to their mother unit in the city specially installed for that purpose; Ban cellphones binside the jail; put CCTV cameras inside visiting

areas. Finally, frisk even the jail guards when going in ad out the city jail by reliable personnel

otherwise everything will be in exercise of futility.

He is getting reports that narco politicians linked with some military big shots might have a hand in this continuos flow of illegal trade. He made a confidential report to President Duterte about his assessment in the local drug connections based on intelligence reports.

Multiply this scenario a hundred fold all over the country you have a fair idea of how the illegal drug trade continues unabated.

Any suggestion by citizens are welome. Email your suggestions to negroschronicle@yahoo.com.