Shabu for Buglasan? P13M buy busted

P13,600,000 million worth of shabu apparently intended for circulation in the incoming Buglasan Festival this week was confiscated by a joint anti-drug team led by no less than the Police Director for the province.

Special Operations Group SOG headed by PLt Allen June Germodo received a tip that the shabu will come from Bilibid national penitentiary in Muntinlupa where the suspect has an uncle detained therein.

Dumaguete City acting chief of police PLtCol Reyman Tolentin believes the shipment is intended for Dumaguete in time for the Buglasan activities this October.

In an interview, the suspect said he merely received the stuff after a call from an unidentified person.

Dumaguete police chief Tolentin said it is possible more shipment are coming. This is why he is directing his operatives to maximize efforts to aggressively clamp down on the proliferation of shabu in the city especially with the many events in the city and the province that will happen in the next few weeks.

Despite the current upheaval in the national Bilibid penitentiary, this case proves that the marketing and trafficking of shabu from inside the national jail have continued. No wonder the malady is spilling into provincial and city jail operations.

Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NORPPO) provincial director Police Colonel Rizalito Gapas personally supervised the anti-drug operation to make sure the suspect will not get away with technicalities.

The estimated two kilos of shabu with an estimated dangerous drugs board value of P13.6 million were seized at 5:00 Tuesday afternoon at Purok Makugihon, barangay Camanjac.

Arrested in possession of the contraband item placed inside a backpack handed to a police poseurbuyer was Jake Lester Esquilona, 22 years old, and a resident of Bayawan City. The suspect was temporarily residing in Kabulakan, Sibulan, Negros Oriental upon his arrest.

Prior to the anti-drug operation, operatives of the Special Operations Group (SOG) headed by Police Lieutenant Allen June Germodo conducted a briefing at the barangay hall of Camanjac in the presence of the punong barangay Virginia Alcancia and media representative Juancho R. Gallarde.

During the briefing, the poseur-buyer who transacted with the suspect disclosed that he has ordered one kilo of shabu.

Also recovered was the cellphone of the suspect where the transaction was recorded.

Col. Gapas said that this operation is a result of coordination among law enforcement units and the community.

Since Gapas assumed as provincial commander, several kilos of shabu were seized in joint operations with the SOG, the Provincial Drug Enforcemrnt Unit, the Provincial Intelligence Branch, the City Drug Enforcement Unit of Dumaguete, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

According to PLt Germodo, Esquilona has an uncle who is currently incarcerated in Muntinlupa. The suspect’s uncle is said to be behind the shipment.