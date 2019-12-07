Shooting in Sibulan

SIBULAN- Police investigators are still conducting an investigation on the shooting of an 18-year-old male last by two unknown assailants riding on a motorcycle last Sunday, December 1.

Sibulan PNP identified the victim as Angel Dianon Bansalan, a resident of Purok 6, Brgy. Cangmating of this municipality.

Based on the report of Sibulan PNP Chief PMaj. Luis Ramos, the victim was last seen just standing at the scene of the crime when the two suspects approached him and shot him point blank before fleeing aboard a motorcycle.

Authorities have yet to ascertain the motive of the killing as well as possible suspects.