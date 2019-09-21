BAYAWAN CITY- A 26 year old man was shot Wednes day afternoon.

The victim was identified as Dandy Gaulingco, 26, single, a resident of Brgy. Dawis , Bayawan City.

The incident happened at about 4:15 in the afternoon Wednesday September 18, 2019 in Brgy. Dawis, Bayawan City.

The suspects were two unknown male persons wearing face mask, riding motorcycle.

Barangay councillor Cataylo called up Bayawan CPS and reported that there was a shooting incident that transpired at Brgy Dawis, Bayawan City. Victimizing the abovementioned person. Personnel of Bayawan CPS immediately proceeded to said place to conduct investigation. (By Neil Rio)