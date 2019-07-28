Shootings claim six more lives

Apparently, the outbreak of violence is not only confined in Guihulngan or Ayungon, following the brutal torture and execution of 4 policemen in Mabato, Ayungon. Six other people were killed elsewhere in Negros Oriental.

A day after, a group of armed men invaded the home of two prominent educators in the city past midnight, Thursday, forcibly opening the doors and rousing the victims from their sleep and then proceeded to summarily execute them. The fatalities are siblings Arthur Cordevilla Bayawa, Principal of the Science High School, and Ardale Cordevilla Bayawa, CID Chief of the Deped Division of Guihulngan City.

A few minutes later, Buenavista Punong Barangay Romeo Arbole Alipan was also executed by a group of men while asleep in his home at Barangay Poblacion.

Emboldened by the apparent breakdown of law and order, seven armed men on Thursday, robbed a gasoline station located in the city’s center and carted away more than P 50,000 in cash and a laptop. They escaped with ease and allegedly shouted NPA slogans.

Two persons were ambushed and killed near the cockpit of Zamboanguita town by suspected NPA rebels according to a report by the local police.

The victims identified as Weny E. Alegre, a rebel returnee, and Felimino E. Janayan, President of the United Calango Farmers Association, were on board a motorcycle on their way home when they were tailed and fire upon by the suspects. Recovered from the crime scene were 15 fired cartridges from three different types of guns.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man was shot to death while watching television with his family inside his own home in Barangay Bajumpandan Dumaguete City. The victim, Yngwie Malmstien Fabugais, was shot several times in the presence of his family by two armed men who invaded his home to carry out the attack.

Another victim, Raklin Astorias was shot to death this time in Barangay Maloh Siaton Thursday morning by motorcycle riding suspects who fled after the assault. In Barangay Tampocon II, Ayungon, Reden Eleuterio was on board his motorcycle when he was shot to death by suspects who immediately fled after the attack.

In Barangay San Jose, Santa Catalina, a father and his child were killed when they were fired upon by unidentified suspects. The attack also wounded his wife and another child.