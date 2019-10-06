Siblings arrested for illegal possession of firearm

ZAMBOANGUITA –Two siblings were arrested by police authorities for illegal possession of firearms and indiscrimate firing.

Arrested were identified as Welson Garces Mosa, 20 years old, single, farmer, and Helton Garces Mosa, 26 years old, single, all residenst of Sitio Caladias, Brgy. Najandig, Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental.

The siblings were arrested at about 7:30 Monday morning by PNP personnel of Zamboanguita Police Station.

The police personnel responded a report from a concern citizen of Brgy. Najandig, Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental on the alleged report of Alarms and Scandal (Discharged of Firearms). Upon arrival of the responding PNP personnel at the area, suspects were caught in the act discharging firearms and upon sensing the PNP suspect Welson Garces Mosa, 20 years old, single, farmer, threw the short gun to the cliff. However, the alcogun was recovered from possession of the suspect Helton Garces Mosa, 26 years old, single, (not listed) arrested both suspects were siblings and resident of Sitio Caladias, Brgy. Najandig, Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental, as part of SOP, the seizing officer conducted bodily search against the suspects the seizing officer recovered illegal drugs which resulted in the arrest of Welson Garces Mosa and Helton Garces Mosa.