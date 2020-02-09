Silliman 8th in archi-board

The Silliman University College of Architecture garnered 100% passing rate in the January 2020 Architecture Licensure Examination for the 2nd time in a row!

“The five board passers are the university’s 2nd group from the pioneer batch to take the licensure exam,” says Architect Ned Carlos, board of director of the United Architects of the Philippines and lecturer at the College of Architecture of Silliman University, “and it is the university’s first to place in the list of Top 10 examinees, only after 2 board exams!”

Edith Joy P. Supat ranks no. 8 in the top 10 list. She is a pioneer Architecture graduate who completed her high school from Dumaguete Science High (Ramon Teves Pastor Memorial). Other successful examinees are Zandas Abenes III, Vince Allen Gulles, Mary Vail Lunor, and Inrica Pinero, all pioneer graduates.

Silliman University introduced the degree of Bachelor of Science in Architecture only in June of 2012 as a response to a growing demand for Silliman to offer architecture, on top of four other established courses at the College of Engineering and Design, namely: Electrical, Mechanical, Civil and Computer Engineering.

“BS Architecture is a five-year course that requires a two-year (or equivalent) of diversified architectural experience duly certified by a registered or licensed architect,”. “To be able to practice this degree, one has to pass the licensure examination administered by the Professional Regulatory Board of Architecture in the Philippines.”