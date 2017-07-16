Silliman braces for possible SUFA strike

In a way, when Silliman sneezes, Dumaguete catches a cold. This developed as Silliman University’s faculty union SUFA has filed a mediated notice of strike as of March 31.

Meanwhile, Silliman University administration was anticipating the possibility of some of their faculty not making themselves available for teaching during the resumption of classes by July 5 the earliest.

According to the University President, Dr Ben Malayang, Silliman University is ensuring that such development will not compromise learning opportunities for their students and the purpose for which parents have entrusted their children to Silliman.

Director of Office of Information and Publications Mark Raygan Garcia said adaptive measures are in place to facilitate the reorganization and reconstitution of classes when and if a strike is staged.

This includes monitoring of classes to determine which ones have or not have teachers, or are being used for purposes outside the syllabus. Creative teaching modalities will be implemented in the affected classes.

Related advisories will be issued regularly via the University’s website and social media accounts and through their partners in the local media.

Meanwhile, SUFA President Jan Antonio Credo said the grounds for the filing of the Notice of Strike is bargaining deadlock on the following Union reduced demands:

Improvement in the Retirement—1.5 or 45days Bonuses—Php 5,000 Founders Day of Php 3,000 Christmas and Php 3,000. Founders Day Class Size Kinder 1 & 2—— 20 students per section Grade 1 & 2—— 35 students per section K+12 Faculty Scholar Subsidy—Php 20,000 without conditions Across The Board increase—(2017 Php 1,500) (2018 Php 2,500) One time bonus of Php 40, 000 Administration’s offer of PEI (PRODUCTVITY ENHANCEMENT INCENTIVE) without conditions for 2016 and 2017.

Labor laws require mediation, until an agreement is reached.

Credo said Silliman delared profits of over P200Millioin in the last three years per report.