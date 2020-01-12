Since you are in Christ, I have made you an heir of all My promises

PROMISES TO KEEP

Every one of the promises that God made to Abraham now belongs to us because we belong to Jesus Christ and are now heirs according to the promise. Just think of that for a moment. You are an heir of God and a joint heir with Jesus (Romans 8:17). Every promise that God made to Abraham is part of your own spiritual inheritance!

When God said to Abraham that He would be the father of many nations, and a blessing to many (Genesis 12), you were part of that promise. The New Living Translation says Galatians 3:29 this way… And now that you belong to Christ, you are the true children of Abraham. You are his heirs, and God’s promise to Abraham belongs to you. (NLT)

May our God and Father give each one of us a revelation today about what it means to be an heir in His amazing kingdom. …An heir of God and a co-heir with our Elder Brother, Jesus Christ. There is no higher call, there is no greater destiny, than to be part of the eternal family of the living God.

Be encouraged by the words found in Galatians 4:7 – So you are no longer a bondservant, but a son; and if a son, then an heir of God through Christ. (WEB)