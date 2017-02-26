Six killed in upland Tayasan massacre

Six people including an eight-year-old girl were butchered to death inside their home in Sitio Mabigo, Barangay Lag-it, Tayasan, Negros Oriental. Identified as the suspect is Walbet Amihoy, a family member, who also killed himself after committing the gruesome massacre.

Initial reports confirmed the fatalities as Leovicita Guillepa, 48; Felisa Amihoy, 60; Walbet Amihoy, 40; Dikoy Amihoy, 20; Marilou Goles, 14; and Rea Mae Dagohoy Guillepa, 8. All sustained hack and stab wounds inflicted by one weapon found near Walbet’s body.

According to Senior Supt. Senior Supt. Henry Biñas, Negros Oriental Police Director, neighbors observed that Walbet was already acting unusually right after his stepfather, Junior Goles, died last February 16. Walbet refused to eat and was visibly restless while repeatedly saying that somebody was out to kill him. He carried a knife with him at all times which was later identified as the murder weapon by the Scene of Crime Operatives (SOCO).

Based on the police report, Benjamin Bartolo, a neighbor, heard a woman screaming at around 1 a.m. on Friday, February 17. Hours later, Judito Ludivice went to the house of the victims to remind Dikoy Amihoy to bring his cow to Nalundan, Bindoy. Since nobody was answering, Ludivice decided to peep through a gap in the house where he saw the bloodied body of a woman sprawled on the floor. Ludivice immediately alerted his neighbors and called the police. Responding policemen found the door to the house nailed from the inside and had to pry it open.