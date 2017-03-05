Six police sub stations soon to open city wide

The Dumaguete City Police Advisory Council (DCAC) has approved nine resolutions during their first meeting on Saturday that are all geared to wards the enhancement of the police force tasked to maintain peace and order in Dumaguete City.

Foremost of the actions taken by the DCAC headed by former NORSU President Dr. Henry A. Sojor is a resolution requesting the Police Regional Office (PRO- 18) for additional police personnel in the city as part of the plan to establish at least six police substations in strategic places in Dumaguete City. The first of which was established last year in Cadawinonan.

Every substation requires at least 21 police personnel, one mobile vehicle, and two motorcycles.

At present the city has a total police force of 102 serving a population of more than 300 000 during day time which roughly translates to a ratio of one policeman for every 3 000 individuals. According to Dumaguete Police Chief PSupt. Jovito Atanacio, the ideal ratio is one policeman for every 500 to 700 individuals.

Another resolution to increase the allowance of police personnel from P600 to P2 000 was addressed to the City Council. Reports received by the DCAC showed that some police officers refuse to be assigned in Dumaguete City because of the disproportionate allowance while on 12-hour shifting.