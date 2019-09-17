Slow anti-drug enforcers hit

Dumaguete City – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Negros Oriental is reminding all local government units (LGUs) that their respective local anti-drug abuse councils must remain active, otherwise they will be held accountable to the national agency and even face sanctions.

Farah Diba Gentuya, Cluster 2 head of the DILG-Negros Oriental, sounded off the call Friday at the PIA Kapihan forum in observance of National Crime Prevention Week, which focuses on the strengthening of partnerships and cooperation between the police and the community.

“I think we have heard already that if your anti-drug abuse councils are not active, you will be made to explain to the national government as to why these are not activated,” Gentuya said.

She highlighted the need to strengthen these anti-drug councils to help the police and the government in curbing the illegal drugs problem.

Gentuya also said an active anti-drug abuse council must have a corresponding budget sourced from local funds.

An active anti-drug abuse council means that it must have an organization plan, a budget allocation, and accomplishment report.

She disclosed that they have called the attention of some barangay anti-drug abuse councils and were made to explain to the provincial DILG office their “low compliance”.

The sanctions for an inactive anti-drug abuse council include not being able to qualify for the DILG’s Seal of Good Local Governance, she added.

Aside from Gentuya, other guests at the “Kapihan sa PIA” forum included OIC provincial police director, Col. Rizalito Gapas, and Dumaguete City police chief, Lt. Col. Reyman Tolentin.

The theme for this year’s National Crime Prevention Week is “Buhay Pahalagahan, Komunidad Magtulungan, Krimen Hadlangan.” (By Mary Judaline Partlow – PNA)