Soft spoken lawyer suspected red links

GUIHULNGAN CITY- A lawyer was shot dead in this city Tuesday afternoon July 23, 2019.

The victim was identified as Atty. Anthony Trinidad, 43, married , a resident of San Carlos City, Negros Occidental.

Aside from the lawyer, the wife was also hit by the stray bullets.

Police investigation revealed that the victim with his wife and driver were travelling on board their SUV Subaro color white, suddenly two unidentified persons riding a motorcycle appeared at the driver’s side and the back rider drew a pistol and shot the lawyer and hit at the different parts of their bidy.

The wife and driver of the lawyer was hit by stray bullets.

He was suspected of having links with the reds. He also received several threats. An anti-com group included him in the hit list.

As a consequence the driver lost control of his driven vehicle and accidentally bumped a trisikad which caused physical injury to the driver.

Victims were brought to Guihulngan District Hospital but Atty, Trinidad was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The wife of Trinidad was transferred to one of the hospitals in Dumaguete City for proper medication.

Recovered from the crime scene were 7 fired cartridges of caliber 45 and 2 deformed slugs of caliber 45.

Guihulngan PNP still investigating the incident and follow up operation for the possible identity of the suspects and possible motive of the incident. (By Neil Rio)